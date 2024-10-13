Up Close 10/13/24: Getting to know New York's newly appointed Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer

In this edition of Up Close, Bill Ritter sits down with new NYC Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer to discuss her career in public service and what she hopes to accomplish in her new role.

In this edition of Up Close, Bill Ritter sits down with new NYC Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer to discuss her career in public service and what she hopes to accomplish in her new role.

In this edition of Up Close, Bill Ritter sits down with new NYC Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer to discuss her career in public service and what she hopes to accomplish in her new role.

In this edition of Up Close, Bill Ritter sits down with new NYC Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer to discuss her career in public service and what she hopes to accomplish in her new role.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A slew of resignations has slammed the Adams administration amid a federal investigation that could land New York City's mayor in prison if found guilty.

Ten of Mayor Eric Adams' top aides have resigned in the last few weeks, some reportedly at the urging of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, but one new appointment and promotion has gotten widespread report.

In this edition of Up Close, we're joined by Maria Torres-Springer, the city's new deputy mayor who will be guiding day-to-day city operations and services.

The daughter of Filipino immigrants, Torres-Springer went to Yale and to Harvard, and has served in the administrations of mayors Michael Bloomberg, Bill de Blasio and Adams. She was the deputy mayor for housing, economic development and workforce before being named the first deputy mayor.

We also dive deeper into the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which landed in Florida as a Category 3 storm and cut a deadly path through the state.

Lee Goldberg has more on what we've learned from this hurricane, and guest Andrew Kruczkiewicz, Co-Director of the Climate School Network, also breaks down the storm and our climate.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close