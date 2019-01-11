Join the Magic of Storytelling and help Disney donate up to 1 Million books!

NEW YORK --Make this the year you help children learn the Magic of Storytelling with Disney, as we work with First Book to get books in the hands of educators serving kids in need.
There are three quick and easy ways to take part!
Share a Shelfie!
From January 11 to March 31, 2019, for every shelfie posted on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MagicOfStoryTelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book (up to a maxiumum of 1,000,m000 books across all of Disney's 2019 Magic of Storytelling book donation promotions). First book is a non-profit organization providing affordable new books to educators who serve kids in need. For more information about First Book, go to FirstBook.org. So pick a book, take a shelfie, post on Twitter or Instagram - and help donate a million books!
Buy a book!
With every eligible book you buy through March 31, 2019, Disney will donate a new book to First Book (up to a maximum of 1,000,000 books across all of Disney's 2019 Magic of Storytelling book donation promotions). First book is a non-profit organization providing affordable new books to educators who serve kids in need. For more information about First Book, go to FirstBook.org.
Eligible Books are Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel-branded books from these publishers.
Enter a Sweepstakes!
For every entry in First Book's Magical Adventure Sweepstakes (or a second sweepstakes to follow) Disney will donate to First Book. No purchage to enter - go here for official rules and more.
More:
Visit MagicofStorytelling.com
Visit @FirstBook on Twitter, and @FirstBookOrg on Instagram or go to FirstBook.org