Trial date set for domestic violence case against Jonathan Majors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A trial date has been set for November in the domestic violence case against actor Johnathon Majors.

After a hearing Wednesday, a date was set for Nov. 29.

Manhattan prosecutors are also looking into an incident in the United Kingdom tied to the domestic assault case.

They are attempting to obtain medical records. They already obtained an undated copy of a London Metropolitan Police report, which was turned over to the defense, but are looking for more.

Majors' ex-girlfriend is a U.K. citizen and Majors was in London filming season two of the Disney+ Marvel series "Loki" at the time, Variety reported.

Meantime, a hearing was held Wednesday after Majors' attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Majors, 33, is facing misdemeanor harassment and assault charges.

He's accused of allegedly beating his former girlfriend in Manhattan in March.

They say he allegedly twisted the woman's arm, hit her head and shoved her into a vehicle in New York City.

His lawyers have claimed that she actually assaulted him.

During his court appearance back in June, Majors agreed to observe a temporary restraining order and stay away from ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

"We look forward to presenting our case at trial," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

In the wake of the charges, Majors was dropped by his management company and PR firm. If convicted, the actor faces up to a year in jail.

Some information from the Associated Press.

