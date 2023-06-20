Jonathan Majors appears in court, gets August trial date

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Actor Jonathan Majors received an August trial date for his domestic violence case.

The 33-year-old star made a brief court appearance on Tuesday in Lower Manhattan, where he received an August 3 date for the trial.

During his appearance in Manhattan's domestic violence court., Majors agreed to observe a temporary restraining order and stay away from ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors is accused of twisting a woman's arm, striking her head and shoving her into a vehicle in New York City in March.

Judge Rachel Pauley wished Majors' "best of luck" as she scheduled his summer trial date. Majors responded with "Yes, ma'am," while standing with his lawyers in Manhattan's domestic violence court.

He is charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

Majors' legal team, led by lawyer Priya Chaundhry, contends the charges against the actor are baseless.

In a statement, Chaundhry said she's provided prosecutors evidence "proving Grace Jabbari's assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around."

Some information from the Associated Press.

