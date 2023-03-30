Attorney releases text messages in actor Jonathan Majors assault case

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors released text messages from his alleged accuser which apparently say he did not physically assault her.

In a statement, lawyer Priya Chaudhry says Majors, 33, called 911 out of concern for the 30-year-old woman's mental health on March 25.

She says seven and nine hours later, the woman sent messages saying she used physical force against the "Creed III" actor.

In one message, the accuser said she told police this was not an attack and they do not have her blessing for any charges.

She also said no strangulation occurred and Majors called because she collapsed and passed out.

Police sources did say Majors called 911 himself to report his concern about his girlfriend, with whom he lives. However, when police arrived, sources say the girlfriend told a different story -- that she and Majors were in a cab on the way home from Brooklyn when he physically attacked her.

Patrol officers noticed marks on the woman's body, and they placed Majors under arrest.

Majors was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

When asked about the text messages, the Manhattan District Attorney's office says it is "still investigating."

Majors is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019's "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," Majors has starred in "Da 5 Bloods," "The Harder They Fall" and last year's "Devotion." He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry "Magazine Dreams," which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

Some information from the Associated Press.

ALSO READ | Woman from 1991 brutal homicide identified; investigators search for her child

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.