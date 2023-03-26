'Creed III' actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in Manhattan for assaulting a woman, according to police.

Actor Jonathan Majors arraigned following arrest on assault charges in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- 'Creed III' actor Jonathan Majors was arraigned following his recent arrest on assault charges, according to police.

Officials say that Majors, 33, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman in New York City. The woman told police she was assaulted and Majors was taken into custody.

The woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Majors was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

"He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Majors is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019's "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," Majors has starred in "Da 5 Bloods," "The Harder They Fall" and last year's "Devotion." He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry "Magazine Dreams," which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

Some information from the Associated Press.

ALSO READ | Woman from 1991 brutal homicide identified; investigators search for her child

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.