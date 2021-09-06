Caribbean pride on display at scaled-back West Indian Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Despite J'Ouvert being cancelled again this year due to coronavirus concerns, scores of people once again marched through Crown Heights Brooklyn before dawn Monday to show their Caribbean pride.
Hundreds took to the streets of Eastern Parkway, accompanied by police. And for the first time in recent memory, no shots were reported fired and no one was injured.
The overnight J'Ouvert celebration, which occurs the night before the West Indian Day Parade and has resulted in many incidents of violence in previous years, was canceled outright for the second straight year.
But just like last year, that did not stop people from coming out in an unofficial celebration.
A scaled back West Indian Day Parade marched down Eastern Parkway starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray took part.
The parade included a component of virtual events to allow people to show their Caribbean pride.
Several in-person events were also held over the weekend behind the Brooklyn Museum.
