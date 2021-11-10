Man arrested after 70-block joyride in stolen FedEx truck in NYC

The wild ride of one very ambitious package pirate ended in #EastHarlem when POs Saidmurodov & Kim spotted the thief hauling away loot after crashing on 1st Ave. On the lam for 70 blocks, he got no further as these officers swooped in to recover the @FedEx truck and its cargo. pic.twitter.com/3Itw7vkjDF — NYPD 23rd Precinct (@NYPD23Pct) November 9, 2021

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he stole an idle Fed Ex truck and took it on a 70-block joyride through Manhattan.It happened just after 10 a.m., when officers responded to a 911 call of a Fed Ex truck stolen from the intersection of East 28th Street and First Avenue in Kips Bay.The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the larceny.The alleged perpetrator, 60-year-old Daryl Williams, drove the truck up First Avenue to East 103rd Street in East Harlem, where he crashed into a parked car, according to authorities.Police say Williams attempted to flee the scene with packages from inside the truck, but he was placed under arrest by two NYPD officers who spotted him trying to run away with the boxes.There were no injuries reported.Williams is charged with grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal possession of stolen property.----------