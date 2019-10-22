Jussie Smollett case: Judge denies motion to dismiss Chicago lawsuit against 'Empire' actor

CHICAGO -- A judge denied a motion to dismiss the City of Chicago's lawsuit against actor Jussie Smollett at a hearing Tuesday.

The city wants to recover more than $130,000 that was spent investigating Smollett's claim of a racist and homophobic attack in January. Police later said that claim was bogus.

The case could go to trial by next year.

WATCH: Video shows Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck
Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.



Meanwhile, special prosecutor Dan Webb is investigating the decision by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's to drop charges.

Smollett was charged with staging the attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood in January. Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett case: Timeline of key moments in alleged attack on 'Empire' actor
"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police last month that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then. Here are some key moments from the start of this story.



All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.

