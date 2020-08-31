Judge punched in face by suspect on bike while walking to work in Lower Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6396070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to rape a woman on an Upper East Side subway platform.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A judge was punched by a suspect on a bicycle in broad daylight as she walked to work at a Lower Manhattan courthouse.Judge Phyllis Chu was attacked on Water Street at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.She was walking from the Staten Island Ferry to court at 100 Centre Street when she was punched in the jaw by a suspect on a bicycle.Chu was rushed to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan, where she is being treated.It is unclear why Chu was targeted in the random attack.A spokesman for the city's Office of Court Administration, Lucian Chalfen, said the suspect may have been emotionally disturbed.The judge had previously heard the Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case.----------