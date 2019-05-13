Judge: Prosecutors in case of Patriots owner Robert Kraft cannot use massage parlor video

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- A Florida judge has blocked prosecutors from using video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in paid sex at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser ruled Monday that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures after installing the hidden cameras that secretly recorded Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice in January.

Hanser wrote that detectives did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy of customers who did not commit crimes.

Prosecutors argued during a recent hearing that the warrant obtained to install the cameras was legal and aimed at stopping a felony-level prostitution operation. They are expected to appeal.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

