Suffolk County district judge who admitted being serial underwear stealer suspended

Kristin Thorne reports on the Long Island judge who police say repeatedly broke into his neighbor's home to steal her underwear.

Eyewitness News
EAST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island judge who police say repeatedly broke into his neighbor's home to steal her underwear has been formally suspended.

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on Monday signed a decision ordering District Court Judge Robert Cicale suspended without pay, effective immediately.

The Suffolk County judge was temporarily relieved from the bench after being arrested for burglary on Thursday. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police said the woman was alone in her East Islip home when she heard a noise and saw a man running off. Officers say they found Cicale carrying the woman's "soiled undergarments."

Court papers said Cicale admitted that he "went into the house to take the panties again."

Cicale's attorney said his client had a stellar reputation.

The judge is a married father of three young children, and he is accused of sneaking into a home across the street and stealing the underwear of a 23-year-old woman who lives there with her parents. He reportedly knew the girl from when she worked as an intern at the Islip Town Attorney's Office, when he used to work there.

In his confession, he said he stole the underwear upon feeling "urges." He admitted that on several occasions, he entered the home, opened her hamper and took underwear.

Cicale has written letter of apology to the victim and also provided a written confession.
Cicale is a graduate of St. John's Law School, a former legal aide attorney and a former Islip Town Attorney elected to the District Criminal Court in 2016.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

