Arts & Entertainment

Disney Parks update popular 'Jungle Cruise' attraction

Disney Parks announced on Monday some important changes to its popular "Jungle Cruise" attraction.

The ride, featuring boat skippers telling fun puns about exotic animals, will have some new features and storylines at both Disneyland and Disney World.

And they're doing away with images of indigenous peoples that some had criticized as insensitive.

A Disney spokesman says those depictions are being addressed, but the updated ride will still be the Jungle Cruise you know and love.

On Twitter, Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger said, "The exciting changes we're making to one of @Disney's most popular classic attractions, Jungle Cruise, reflect our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences that reflect, not only the best in storytelling, but also the values and rich diversity of our world."



Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentamusement ridedisneylanddisney world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, rain and sleet mix
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner in Brooklyn
1 teen killed after serious crash on LIE
Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.
Varsity jacket helps ID NY man among Capitol rioters
Show More
COVID-19 herd immunity explained
Disney World worker helps woman escape domestic violence
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell banned from Twitter
Stolen car crashes and flips in NYC; suspect sought
Trey Songz detained at AFC Championship game
More TOP STORIES News