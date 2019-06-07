NEW YORK (WABC) -- The mother of murdered teenager Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz will watch the rest of her son's murder trial in a separate room.
Leandra Guzman-Feliz agreed to observe proceedings on a closed circuit feed in an adjoining room at the courthouse in the Bronx.
Throughout the trial, she has interrupted proceedings with emotional outbursts.
Most recently, Guzman yelled out loud during a cross-examination Tuesday and was asked to leave the courtroom.
There were concerns that lawyers for defendants would use the outbursts to seek a mistrial or as the basis of an appeal.
She will watch from a courtroom that had already been set up to handle the large numbers of family members attending.
Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia are on trial, accused of stabbing Guzman-Feliz.
They are all charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Justice for Junior trial: Junior's mom agrees to watch rest of trial from adjoining room
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News