NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for the first group of men arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.
Five of the 14 men accused of fatally stabbing him in the Bronx will be in court.
Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue -- the intersection that now bears his name -- last June and murdered with a machete in what is believed to be a tragic case of mistaken identity.
His murder outraged the community and the nation, put a spotlight on gang violence, and led to the #JusticeForJunior slogan.
Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia are all charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
The nine other suspects are due in court next month.
All 14 face life in prison if convicted.
The jury selection could also be briefly delayed, depending on whether their lawyers file pretrial motions.
Jury selection begins for 5 men charged in 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz's murder
