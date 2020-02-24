Jussie Smollett, former 'Empire' actor, pleads not guilty to new charges in connection with alleged attack

CHICAGO -- Actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to new charges for allegedly lying about an attack in Chicago last year.

Smollett had been re-charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct stemming from the January 2019 incident.

WATCH: Timeline of Events in Jussie Smollett case
"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then.



The "Empire" actor told police he was targeted in a racist and homophobic attack. After an investigation, police determined Smollett staged the attack and hired two brothers to help pull it off.

Police said Smollett staged the attack on himself because he was unhappy with his "Empire" salary.

WATCH: Video shows Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck
Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.



Last year, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct and weeks later, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx's office dismissed the case.

Special Prosecutor Dan Web was then appointed in August to look into the case, and the way it was handled by Foxx. A grand jury recently returned a new six-count indictment

Smollett is expected to be arraigned Monday morning on the new charges and is scheduled to go before a judge at 9 a.m.

In addition to the indictment, the city of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against Smollett to recoup $130,000 spent on the investigation. Smollett has filed a counterclaim that accused the city and CPD of ignoring key evidence that proved Jussie Smollett's claim of an attack.

