No indictment for officer in NY police shooting of Kamal Flowers

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- The officer involved in a deadly police shooting in New Rochelle will not face an indictment, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced Wednesday.

Kamal Flowers was shot twice by Officer Alec McKenna after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. on June 5.

Police say when they pulled over a car on Pierce Street Flowers, Flowers -- a passenger inside -- ran from the vehicle on foot.

According to authorities, McKenna was attempting to use his Taser when Flowers displayed a gun and was shot.

A weapon was recovered at the scene that police say was close to where Flowers was lying on the ground.

McKenna, a five-year veteran of the department, and another officer have been put on administrative leave.

"The city will continue to cooperate fully with county and state officials to ensure a thorough, open, and transparent investigation," Mayor Noam Bramson said at the time. "But our challenge extends further. This tragic event, which would be traumatic under any circumstances, comes at a moment of intense local and national focus on issues of police violence and systemic racism. All of us are called to work together, alongside community leaders and advocates, to pursue the broader cause of racial justice and peace in New Rochelle. That work has already begun, and now, it will be pursued with even greater urgency."

