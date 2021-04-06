Shopping

Old Navy responds to first-grader who asked for girls' jeans with real pockets

By Rachel Trent, CNN
Old Navy plans to open 800 stores

A first-grader in Arkansas is quickly learning the power of persuasion.

Kamryn Gardner, whose class recently learned how to write persuasive letters, used her new skills to pen a request to Old Navy. The 7-year-old asked the retailer to create jeans with real pockets.

"Dear Old Navy," Gardner wrote. "I do not like that the front pockets of the girls jeans are fake. I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request."

Old Navy responded with a letter of its own.

"Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl's jeans," the retailer wrote. "The Old Navy kids product team appreciate your information. It's great feedback for us as we develop new product."

The company sent Gardner four pairs of jeans and jean shorts with real pockets.

