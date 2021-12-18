Kangol Kid of Brooklyn based hip-hop group UTFO loses battle with cancer

Kangol Kid, whose real name was Shiller Shaun Fequiere, was one of four members of UTFO which rose to popularity in the early 80's.
Their number one single, "Roxanne, Roxanne" created a huge sensation in the hip-hop community, inspiring the "Roxanne Wars."
Fequiere was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in February, according to the rapper's Instagram.
In October he posted that he had been hospitalized and was waiting for surgery.
Hip-hop artists D-Nice and LL Cool J posted tributes remembering the impact Fequiere on the birth of the genre.
Fequiere was 55-years-old.
ALSO READ | NYC COVID-19 positivity rate nearly doubles over 3 days
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip