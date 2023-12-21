Interactive display allows New Yorkers and tourists alike to sing inside of a Macy's holiday window

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you have dreamed of singing under the lights in public on the streets of New York City, now is your chance.

Instead of the reindeer and the nutcrackers, crowds are having their turn to be the star of the Macy's Christmas windows as they sing karaoke.

The interactive window display allows people to step up and choose a holiday song to sing. Live video of the singers plays in an advent calendar display.

The new twist to a timeless New York City tradition is having New Yorkers and tourists alike singing their hearts out.

Since she was 16, it has been Sue Chhor's dream to see the Christmas windows in New York. This year, she made the trip from Australia and got to be a part of the action.

When Chhor was asked whether it bothered her that people could see her sing on the street, she said it was an opportunity she did not want to miss.

"It's once in a lifetime. Who cares? Be yourself. You only live once," Chhor said. "I'm loving it, I have to come back again. It's only day one."

The interactive component carries through several of the Macy's Christmas windows this year, where people can appear onscreen inside the window.

