Karina Vetrano murder: Opening arguments expected Monday in retrial

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Opening arguments are expected to get underway Monday in the retrial of a man charged with murdering Karina Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Queens.

The jury in the retrial of Chanel Lewis was seated last week.

Lewis is accused of sexually abusing and strangling 30-year-old Vetrano near her Howard Beach home in 2016.

Vetrano's mother is reportedly among those expected to testify against Lewis.

His first trial ended in November with a hung jury.

