HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Opening arguments are expected to get underway Monday in the retrial of a man charged with murdering Karina Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Queens.
The jury in the retrial of Chanel Lewis was seated last week.
Lewis is accused of sexually abusing and strangling 30-year-old Vetrano near her Howard Beach home in 2016.
Vetrano's mother is reportedly among those expected to testify against Lewis.
His first trial ended in November with a hung jury.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Karina Vetrano murder: Opening arguments expected Monday in retrial
TOP STORIES
Show More