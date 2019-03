Karina Vetrano murder: Opening arguments expected Monday in retrial

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Opening arguments are expected to get underway Monday in the retrial of a man charged with murdering Karina Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Queens.The jury in the retrial of Chanel Lewis was seated last week.Lewis is accused of sexually abusing and strangling 30-year-old Vetrano near her Howard Beach home in 2016.Vetrano's mother is reportedly among those expected to testify against Lewis.His first trial ended in November with a hung jury ----------