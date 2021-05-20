Society

The Katherine Cheung Story: How a Chinese American woman became a pilot in the 1930s

By Rafi Ileri Animashaun, Baoqi "Eileen" Chen, Xuening "Helen" Gao, Daniel Green, Annie Nguyen, Olga Rojas, Sam Schwartz, Paris Wise, Mari Young and Prof. Robert Hernandez.

In a time when Chinese women were expected to be meek and quiet, Katherine Sui Fun Cheung was a pioneer becoming the first Chinese women pilot in the United States. (COURTESY OF DOROTHY "DOTTIE" LESCHENKO)

LOS ANGELES -- To say Katherine Sui Fun Cheung was a rarity in the 1930s is an understatement.

When she became the first Chinese woman to earn her pilot's license in the United States, she was part of the one percent of women pilots in the entire country -- and, as a woman of color, she was one percent of the one percent of women pilots.

Learn more about Katherine Sui Fun Cheung's story through the immersive 360 video embedded below:


In a time when Chinese women were expected to be meek and quiet, Katherine wasn't a typical pilot. She was a daredevil stunt pilot who raced planes.

"I don't see any valid reason why a Chinese woman can't be as good a pilot as anyone else ... We drive automobiles -- why not fly airplanes," she once said.

Born in Enping, China, in 1904, Katherine moved to the U.S. to study music in 1921. She was inspired to take flight thanks to driving lessons with her father. After practicing in a lot next to what was known as Dycer Airfield in Los Angeles, they'd park the car and watch the planes take off and land.

Katherine eventually joined the all-women air group the Ninety-Nines, founded by Amelia Earhart. She was not simply a hobbyist pilot, but one who performed death-defying stunts like loops, barrel rolls and participated in air races.

"Barnstorming Through Barriers: The Katherine Cheung Story" is a JOVRNALISM project in collaboration with ABC-owned television stations. This immersive, student-led project was produced under the guidance of USC Professor Robert Hernandez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyair travelasian americanrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gusty storms trigger tornado warnings, bring hail
AccuWeather: Swift cooldown after damaging storms
Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested
Eyewitness News Evening Update
Woman sought after climbing into Bronx Zoo lion exhibit a 2nd time
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Show More
Portugal bans bosses from calling, texting employees after work hours
Santa shortage possible this holiday season amid COVID concerns
Why big-name brands are walking away from TJMaxx, Marshalls, Ross
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
Cali man reunited with beloved dog that went missing during NYC visit
More TOP STORIES News