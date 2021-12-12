Volunteers work tirelessly to help community devastated by massive tornado

By
Crews are on the ground in Kentucky after a devastating tornado killed at least 70 people.

A group from team 'Rubicon,' who helps with disaster relief have six members there - their immediate focus is safety, to clear the debris from roads and remove downed trees as rescuers work to save lives.

The aftermath of the disaster is difficult to the eye.

"It's breathtaking, in not a good way," said Rubicon volunteer Kirby Willis.

Willis is one of six members on the ground in Mayfield, one of the towns tornadoes ripped through in Kentucky.

Drone video shows the path of one tornado - homes were disintegrated, leaving only the foundation, and pieces of wood and debris were scattered - other houses were barely even touched.

Recovery operations are at the very early stages, but PSEG crews in New York are on standby, and if called - they are ready.

"To get the work done, to get debris cleared, to check for downed power lines, to get the power back on," said Lauren Ugorji.

Willis says they are working with the locals to clear the debris, desperately searching for more survivors, and dealing with obstacles, such as the lack of power in the Kentucky area they are in. He says there are also cellular service issues.

He says they are doing whatever it takes to help a community in their time of need.



"I think we are in for a long haul, and it's going to be a lot for us - but we are here to help," he added.

Video shows damages from tornadoes that swept through the Midwest, including drone footage of an Amazon facility collapse.



