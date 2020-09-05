Community & Events

Krispy Kreme running Saturday only deal where you can get 12 doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH -- Krispy Kreme is running a sale in honor of Labor Day weekend, but it will only be available Saturday.

You can get a dozen Original Glaze doughnuts for $1 after you buy any other dozen doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

The deal is only available Saturday, Sept. 5, and you have to show a special code when you order to receive the deal.

That code can be found on Krispy Kreme's website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncdoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Group of men involved in lobby gunfight in NYC
COVID News: Beaches ready for Labor Day Weekend
NY teacher retirements jump 121% in August amid pandemic
NYPD: Several arrested, businesses damaged during NYC protest
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
NYPD identifies owner of car that drove through BLM protesters
Clash of protest groups in NYC creates 2 narratives
Show More
9/11 'Tribute in Light' tested ahead of anniversary
Arrest made in horrific attack that left woman in coma
Nearly 800 applications approved for outdoor learning in NYC
COVID News: Priests, staff member test positive at 2 NY churches
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News