September best bets: Labor Day Weekend deals and more

Many holiday sales started as far back as the third week of August, but it's not too late to snag some big savings if you know where to look.
Like it or not, masks are essential and required, so why not get some money back on what you must purchase anyway?
RetailMeNot's shopping expert, Sara Skirboll, says sign up via email for promo codes to earn 20% off single items, plus site-wide cashback offers from retailers like Athleta, Hanes and Bed Bath and Beyond.
Although many of us won't be shopping in person like we did last year, the same goods are on sale. Mattresses, patio sets and home and garden items will be slashed up to 70% this month.
And look for deals on work-from-home necessities. With students starting remote learning and so many still working from home, Staples is offering $20 off online orders of $100 or more.
Apple is offering student and teacher discounts like $100 off a MacBook Air, but electronics will get cheaper around CyberWeek, Oct. 19-23. So, wait to buy tech.
If you're searching for a Chromebook, good luck! High demand and low inventory have made the laptop impossible to find.
Your best bet may be to ask your son or daughter's school if they're lending remote learning devices like an iPad or a Chromebook. If they do, that could help save you hundreds.
And one last best bet: like, follow, and subscribe to your favorite retailers. You'll be on the list to receive promo codes and other discounts that will save you even more money.
