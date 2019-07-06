Landlord accused of punching tenant, wrapping bungee cord around her neck in Wantagh, Long Island

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island arrested a landlord in Nassau County who's accused of attacking one of her tenants.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday at a home on Hunt Road in Wantagh.

Police said 43-year-old Natalie Lapolosa allegedly grabbed her 30-year-old tenant from behind, wrapped a bungee cord around her neck and repeatedly punched her in the face.

Lapolosa fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered pain and bleeding to her face and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A short time later, police received another call to the Hunt Road home because the landlord had apparently returned and was allegedly threatening the tenant and refused to leave. Police responded and placed her under arrest.

Lapelosa was charged with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. She is expected to be arraigned Saturday in Hempstead.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wantaghnassau countyattack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in groin
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
NYPD lieutenants inspired to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in honor of slain officer
At least 2 people injured in Bronx shooting
Driver in NJ truck crash says brakes failed: 'A miracle I'm alive'
Police ID ice cream licker, teen won't face adult charges
AccuWeather: Saturday summer storms
Show More
Do you know him? Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
Mets host Seinfeld bobblehead night at Citi Field
Missing therapy dog of 9/11 first responder reunited with owner
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck has been found
Plane skids off runway, crashes into NJ lake with 4 onboard
More TOP STORIES News