Teenager struck by cab, leading to large altercation in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A wild scene unfolded in Midtown Manhattan Thursday after a taxi cab struck a teenager, and the incident led to a large altercation.

The accident happened at 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

The 18-year-old male who was struck suffered minor injuries.

But five or six other teens jumped on a cab in what the driver said was a case of mistaken identity.

They thought he had struck one of their friends, but he said it was actually another cab driver who had hit the teen.

Police came in to maintain order after the altercation broke out.

Police say five members of the NYPD were injured as they tried to break up the melee.

