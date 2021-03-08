Lawmakers re-introducing legislation to ban non-essential helicopters over New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a renewed push to ban non-essential helicopter flights over New York City.

Congressional lawmakers announces plans to re-introduce the Helicopter Safety Act on Capitol Hill Monday.

The measure was originally introduced in 2019. It aims to cut down on helicopter traffic and noise pollution.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the "wild, wild West" helicopter rides only benefit tourists and the wealthy.

"We've also heard about cameras falling, oil dripping from poorly regulated -- often door-less -- helicopters out of New Jersey," Brewer said. "Non-essential helicopter flights have showed us time and time again exactly why their practices must be reigned in at every level."

New Yorkers filed more than 7,700 noise complains on helicopters in 2020 -- more than double the number in 2019.

TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
EMBED More News Videos

Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhelicopternew york state politicsregulationspolitics
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
Harry, Meghan delve into tough royal split with Oprah
Family wants answers after woman's bizarre death in NYC
2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found wrapped in plastic
How COVID relief bill will impact New York
Calls grow for Cuomo to resign from top NY lawmakers
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
Show More
WWII veteran gets car parade celebration for 100th birthday
Restaurants outside of NYC can increase to 75% capacity soon
Officers hurt, property damaged at rowdy party in Boulder
Suspect sought in shooting of 59-year-old man at NYC bus stop
Biden's approval on COVID-19 steady as US wary about reopening: POLL
More TOP STORIES News