Long Island plastic surgeon accused of stockpiling weapons to threaten wife 'should be out,' 'healing people' lawyer says

TUCKAHOE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Long Island doctor was arrested last week over accusations of stockpiling weapons to threaten his estranged wife -- and his lawyer's now saying that this claim is bogus.Police said Matthew Bonanno, of Great Neck, faces multiple counts of criminal weapons possession after he was found with a large cache of weapons including assault-style rifles, hand guns, high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, body armor and brass knuckles.He allegedly used them to make threats against his wife and her family.The 47-year-old plastic surgeon appeared in a Tuckahoe, Westchester County court Tuesday morning after his lawyer argued unsuccessfully to have him released.Bonanno remains in custody.Bonanno was arrested last week when police discovered those weapons in his car, in his parents' home and in his Long Island apartment.The investigation started after Bonanno allegedly told a friend about plans to kill his estranged at Growler's Beer Bistro in Tuckahoe, where a patron overheard the conversation and called police.Bonanno's lawyer attacked the credibility of that witness, describing the bar patron who called police as the "town drunk."He said his client is just a gun collector and that he pointed out to police where those firearms would be located.He also disputed statements made by police and prosecutors that some large-scale tragedy was avoided."He should be out," he said. "He should be working, healing people that need to be healed. The day after this event, he had three surgeries scheduled for that morning. Does that sound like somebody that's going to do something bad the night before?"The case is being presented to a county grand jury, and Bonanno may testify before that panel Friday.