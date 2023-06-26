The group marked 103 years of service by taking a 90-minute trolley tour through Woodlawn Cemetery. (Handout)

League of Women Voters of NYC celebrates Founder's Day by honoring pioneers at Woodlawn Cemetery

THE BRONX (WABC) -- The League of Women Voters of NYC celebrated Founder's Day by paying respects at the graves of pioneers who paved the way.

On Wednesday, June 21, the group marked 103 years of service by taking a 90-minute trolley tour through Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy in the Bronx.

They visited the graves of influential women, including those of suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Alva Vanderbilt Belmont, America's first investigative reporter; Madam C.J. Walker, America's first self-made female millionaire; the "Queen of Happiness" Florence Mills, the "Queen of Salsa" Celia Cruz; the journalist Nellie Bly; Olympic Gold Medalist Gertrude Ederle; founder of Pepperidge Farm Margaret Rudkin; and poet, writer, critic and satirist Dorothy Parker.

Founded in 1920 in Chicago, The League of Women Voters began as an organization to assist 20 million women in "carrying out their new responsibilities as voters."

The organization aims to "empower voters and defend democracy" by "protecting and expanding voting rights" through advocacy, education and litigation.

Learn more about their organization and events here.