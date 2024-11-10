Ali Forney Center hosts dance-a-thon in Queens to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth in need

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- The Ali Forney Center is hosting a dance-a-thon on Sunday to support LGBTQ+ youth in need.

The SERVE dance-a-thon will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Knockdown Center on Flushing Avenue.

Event attendees were urged to team up and raise funds for the center, which provides housing, job training, education and health services to homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Money from the dance-a-thon will help fund the organization's meal program.

"The Ali Forney Center serves close to 378,000 meals per year. The SERVE dance is focused on raising funds for those meals. It's about a $1 million goal that we have," said Steve Cruz, strategic giving manager for the Ali Forney Center.

According to the center, each meal provided costs about $2.50. If the organization meets its $1 million fundraising goal, it says thousands of meals can be given out.

People can find out more information on the Ali Forney Center SERVE website.

