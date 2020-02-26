Learjet skids off runway at Monmouth Executive Airport in New Jersey

WALL, New Jersey (WABC) -- An airport in New Jersey is closed Wednesday after an airplane skidded off the runway.The Learjet 55 landed without incident at Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Tuesday night but then continued off the end of the runway and down an embankment before coming to a stop in a grassy area.Two pilots and three passengers were able to safely exit the aircraft a short time later, and no injuries were reported.It wasn't clear what caused the accident, which will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.----------