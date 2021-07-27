Arrest made in string of lewd incidents in NYC subway system

By Eyewitness News
Man arrested in connection to at least 8 lewd acts in NYC subway system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police arrested a man and charged him with committing lewd acts in front of at least eight women on the New York City subway system.

The NYPD says 34-year-old Jose Lopez of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania exposed himself in front of women inside trains, on platforms, or in station elevators and committed lewd acts.

The incidents all happened during the morning and afternoon hours.

He is connected to at least six incidents this month, and two in February in Manhattan and Queens.



Police say he also grabbed a woman in the seventh incident he was wanted for.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

