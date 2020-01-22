Long Island apartment building evacuated due to elevated carbon monoxide levels

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials announced the emergency evacuation of an apartment building on Long Island with spiked levels of carbon monoxide.Nassau County police say more than a dozen illegal heating units were discovered in the building on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead.Dozens were sickened, and when authorities arrived, they said some people were already unconscious.They say the health and safety of nearly 100 residents was in jeopardy, and now, they are without shelter, heat, and hot water because of the evacuation.Officials are expected to provide more information at a news conference Wednesday.This story will be updated as that information becomes available.----------