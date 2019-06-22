Long Island high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school teacher on Long Island arrested Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a student.Police said 28-year-old Joseph Gallagher, of Smithtown, engaged in sexual contact with an underage girl while he was working as a teacher at Bethpage High School in Nassau County.The school contacted police after being notified of a possible incident.Gallagher was charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned Friday.Detectives are urging any other possible victims to come forward and contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022.----------