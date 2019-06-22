Long Island high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school teacher on Long Island arrested Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

Police said 28-year-old Joseph Gallagher, of Smithtown, engaged in sexual contact with an underage girl while he was working as a teacher at Bethpage High School in Nassau County.

The school contacted police after being notified of a possible incident.

Gallagher was charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned Friday.

Detectives are urging any other possible victims to come forward and contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bethpagenassau countyteacher arrestedsex abuse
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented immigrants
9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
2 children among 9 hurt when SUV jumps curb, overturns in NYC
Man arrested after woman jumps from window to escape brutal rape
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
AccuWeather: Dry, beautiful weekend
Show More
1 arrested after parents try to push their way into NJ graduation
YouTube star missing, fans concerned after recent video
Police: Man breaks into teen's house, steals her underwear
NHL Draft: Devils and Rangers make first, second picks
Ex-classmate gets life in prison for Sarah Stern murder
More TOP STORIES News