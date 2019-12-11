Long Island man found guilty in murder of L&B Spumoni Gardens owner

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Long Island man has been found guilty in the murder of a beloved pizzeria owner from Brooklyn.

It took a jury less than a day to reach a guilty verdict against Andres Fernandez, who was charged with the shooting death of Louis Barbati, co-owner of the historic L&B Spumoni Gardens pizzeria.

The incident took place on June 30, 2016, where Barbati was found dead outside his home in Dyker Heights with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Authorities say that Barbati came home that evening with more than $15,000 in cash, but the money wasn't taken.

Prosecutors did not offer a clear motive for the murder, however surveillance footage showed Fernandez lurking near Barbati's home.

Barbati was the long time co-owner of the popular Brooklyn pizzeria, which has been featured in several TV shows, and run by his family for four generations.

