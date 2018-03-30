Man killed when metal drum explodes at plant in Hauppauge

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
A worker was killed Friday morning in an industrial accident at a company on Long Island, police said.

It happened as 59-year-old Sergio Escobar was cutting a metal drum with a grinder at Bactolac Pharmaceutical, a plant that manufactures nutritional supplements on Old Willets Path in Hauppauge.

Suffolk County Police say the drum exploded and struck Escobar at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The Brentwood resident was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.

