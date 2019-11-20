Long Island man missing nearly a month after landing at JFK Airport, found safe

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a man who was missing nearly a month after landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens has been located.

Suffolk County police say Gontran Jacques called his family on October 28 at approximately noon to discuss details of his flight home from visiting his mother in South Florida and arrange transportation to his Bay Shore home.

But Jacques did not return home, and his family reported him missing on October 30.

Jacques has now been found safe according to police. They did not elaborate on the circumstances.

