Long Island woman found dead under pickup truck investigated as homicide

ISLANDIA, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was found dead under a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon on Long Island, police officials say.

Suffolk County Police responded to a call of a woman on the ground in a parking lot outside of Old Nichols Road in Islandia around 1:20 p.m.

Officers found the body of 43-year-old Kelia Gonzalez, of Centereach, under a pickup truck.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
