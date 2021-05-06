Arts & Entertainment

Lincoln Center set to begin full slate of outdoor performances with 'Restart Stages'

By Eyewitness News
LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) -- On Monday, Lincoln Center will begin a full slate of outdoor performances.

The finishing touches are being put on ten stages that are popping up around the campus.

There are 150 shows scheduled through September.



Organizers promise there will be something for everyone.

In addition to the performances, the Lincoln Center campus will be used in the month ahead for civil initiatives like blood drives and pop-up food banks.

