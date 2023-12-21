Video shows all out brawl after trucks crash flipping one on its side on Long Island

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A wild brawl involving as many as ten men was captured on video after a two-vehicle crash in which a truck was flipped on its side on Long Island.

According to Suffolk Police, the two trucks crashed just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Sunrise Highway near North Green Avenue in NorthLindenhurst.

A minutes-long fight then broke out between two groups of men and teens.

"Saw a bunch of guys, probably five on five, swinging baseball bats and two-by-fours,"Spiffy Car Wash ExpressOwnerTodd Christmansaid."My understanding is nobody was seriously hurt, but some people were in the hospital."

James O'Connor, 19, 38-year-oldPatrick O'Connor, and a 16-year-old boy were each charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

It's not clear what led to the massive fight, but police say everyone involved knew each other.

