LIRR delays after person fatally hit by train east of Jamaica Station

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The LIRR is experiencing delays after a person was fatally hit by a train east of Jamaica Station.

Officials say the accident happened at 175th Street near 93rd Avenue at around 6 a.m. Monday.

An unauthorized person was on the tracks when an oncoming train fatally struck them, authorities said.

All westbound LIRR trains, all trains heading toward New York City, are bypassing the Elmont UBS Arena, Queens Village and Hollis stops. The trains are also bypassing an employee-only stop at Hillside.

Commuters taking westbound trains should expect delays and disruptions due to police activity.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

