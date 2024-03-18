Man slashed in face during dispute aboard LIRR train at Locust Manor station in Queens

LOCUST MANOR, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was slashed in the face during a dispute with another man aboard an LIRR train in Queens on Monday.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. as the train approached the Locust Manor station.

A witness aboard the train told Eyewitness News that the incident began at Jamaica Center.

The victim tried to get on the train when the suspect was blocking the entrance, the witness said. The victim asked him to move out the way and eventually got on the train.

The suspect then came up to the victim, once he was sitting down, and asked him if he "said something to him." The two exchanged words and the victim was slashed in the face.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

The train, heading to Far Rockaway from Grand Central, was held at the Locust Manor station for 50 minutes, the MTA said.

The NYPD is investigating the incident.

