Society

Amid uptick in fire, Blakeman, firefighters discuss dangers of lithium batteries

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Blakeman, firefighters discuss dangers of lithium batteries

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Following a recent uptick in fires, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined firefighters Tuesday to discuss the dangers of lithium batteries.

Officials say lithium battery fires and accidents are on the rise across the county, and many are unaware of the dangers these batteries can cause.

They are found in devices used by millions every day, from portable electronic devices to clocks and cameras.

Blakeman joined firefighters from throughout the county to detail recent examples of fires caused by lithium batteries, as well as precautions that should be taken for the proper use, storage and charging of these devices.

Watch Darla Miles report in the video player above.

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybethpagenassau countyfirefirefightersbattery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tractor-trailer decimates NY restaurant, driver dies at scene
3 women critical, 1 loses leg, after taxi jumps curb in Manhattan
Couple followed home, carjacked, husband shot in NJ
NYPD returns to single officer patrols in NYC subway system
NYC Pride March Grand Marshal is advocate for transgender athletes
Bridgeport teen dies days after a hit-and-run accident
NYPD crushes 92 dirt bikes, ATVs and other seized motorbikes
Show More
New Canaan Land Trust offers free 'Sculpture Trail' exhibit
Woman slashed by man waiting for her in NYC subway station: NYPD
Dad, daughter wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam on Long Island
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
AccuWeather: Cool and showery
More TOP STORIES News