Amid uptick in fire, Blakeman, firefighters discuss dangers of lithium batteries

Officials say lithium battery fires and accidents are on the rise across the county, and many are unaware of the dangers these batteries can cause.
They are found in devices used by millions every day, from portable electronic devices to clocks and cameras.
Blakeman joined firefighters from throughout the county to detail recent examples of fires caused by lithium batteries, as well as precautions that should be taken for the proper use, storage and charging of these devices.
