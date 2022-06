Amid uptick in fire, Blakeman, firefighters discuss dangers of lithium batteries

EMBED >More News Videos As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Following a recent uptick in fires, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined firefighters Tuesday to discuss the dangers of lithium batteries.Officials say lithium battery fires and accidents are on the rise across the county, and many are unaware of the dangers these batteries can cause.They are found in devices used by millions every day, from portable electronic devices to clocks and cameras.Blakeman joined firefighters from throughout the county to detail recent examples of fires caused by lithium batteries, as well as precautions that should be taken for the proper use, storage and charging of these devices.Watch Darla Miles report in the video player above.