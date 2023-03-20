Mayor Adams to sign bills aimed at preventing lithium-ion battery fires

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams will sign five bills into law on Monday, aimed at preventing fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Over the weekend, a man died in an apartment fire in the Bronx that investigators say was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

The FDNY says the batteries have caused 33 fires across New York City this year.

Three people have died and 42 others were injured.

Congressman Ritchie Torres, who proposed the legislation earlier this month, said batteries that are safely manufactured and safely used are not causing these fires. But right now, there is barely any incentive for manufacturers to ensure that they are safe.

"The scandal is not that the federal government is failing to regulate the safety of these batteries," Torres said. "The scandal is that the federal government is not even trying. At the federal level there are no safety regulators or safety regulations."

"In almost all cases we are seeing either that they're not certified or that there's some after-market tampering with the devices, we know that's the most dangerous situation for an e-bike," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Compliance with safety standards is currently voluntary and Torres says their wide availability is part of a perfect storm leading to more fires. Another part is the surge in delivery services since the pandemic.

"And with a whole new industry, comes a new wave of food delivery workers who rely on these e-mobility devices as a mode of transportation," Torres said. "And there was also a 2016 law, a change in federal law, that exempts imports below $800 from inspection and tariffs."

"We have to come at this from every angle," Kavanagh said. "Federal, city, state. Regulation, education, outreach."

The Fire Marshals' office has been going around educating businesses about the dangers of these batteries.

