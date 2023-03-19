Deadly Bronx fire caused by lithium ion battery, FDNY says

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- A deadly fire in the Bronx was caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY says.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday on Olinville Avenue in Allerton.

First responders rushed a 64-year-old man t the hospital, but it was too late.

So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused at least 33 fires in New York City.

On Monday, two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at an e-bike shop in Queens that was believed to have been started by a lithium-ion battery.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.