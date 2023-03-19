  • Watch Now
Deadly Bronx fire caused by lithium ion battery, FDNY says

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 19, 2023 2:29AM
ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- A deadly fire in the Bronx was caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY says.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday on Olinville Avenue in Allerton.

First responders rushed a 64-year-old man t the hospital, but it was too late.

So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused at least 33 fires in New York City.

On Monday, two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at an e-bike shop in Queens that was believed to have been started by a lithium-ion battery.

