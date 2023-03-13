2 firefighters injured in blaze at Queens E-bike shop

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting a fire at an E-bike shop in Queens on Monday.

The fire was reported at 102-44 Jamaica Ave just after 2:30 p.m.

The blaze was under control by 3:30 p.m. and the injured firefighters were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

While the fire started in an E-bike shop, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is not clear if it started to due a lithium-ion battery, but the blaze comes a week after officials in New York City introduced legislation in an effort to prevent fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion battery explosions are now the third leading cause of fires in New York City after smoking and open flames, according to the FDNY.

