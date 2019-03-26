Disasters & Accidents

4-alarm fire burns through 3 homes in Jersey City

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through three homes in Jersey City.

The fire started at one home on Wegman Parkway just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and quickly spread to two others.

Firefighters battled the flames and trying to keep them from spreading further.

No injuries have been reported.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsjersey cityfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire completely consumes Coram apartment building
Family, attorney issue ultimatum in search for missing teen
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
AccuWeather: Temperatures stay chilly
Congestion pricing in Manhattan inches closer to reality
10-year-old student brings loaded gun to LI elementary school
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Show More
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Vigil held to remember victim of hit-and-run in Manhattan
Victim speaks out after ex-NYPD sergeant charged with tampering
6 injured when driver fleeing from police crashes in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News