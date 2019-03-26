4-alarm fire burns through 3 homes in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through three homes in Jersey City.
The fire started at one home on Wegman Parkway just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and quickly spread to two others.
Firefighters battled the flames and trying to keep them from spreading further.
No injuries have been reported.
