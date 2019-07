WATCH LIVE: Fire burning at ExxonMobil plant in Baytown | Shelter-in-place issued

The City of Baytown is issuing a precautionary order to Shelter in Place due to an emergency at ExxonMobil Baytown Area. Areas west of ExxonMobil should Shelter In Place. See the map below. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/WWXOg3RpNf — City of Baytown, TX (@CityofBaytown) July 31, 2019

BAYTOWN, Texas -- A fire is burning at the ExxonMobil Olefins Plant off Highway 146 at Spur 330 in Baytown.A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents who live west of the plant and south of 330. The shelter-in-place has been issued out of an abundance of caution.According to a tweet from the City of Baytown, the fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material. Another name for it is propylene, which is an extremely flammable gas.The material is easily ignited by heat, sparks or flames and will form explosive mixtures with air.Any cylinders exposed to the fire may vent and release flammable gas through pressure relief devices.When it comes to the health impacts of the gas, vapors may cause dizziness or asphyxiation without warning.Contact with gas or liquefied gas can also cause burns, severe injury and/or frostbite.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department is monitoring the situation and is ready to respond if needed. ExxonMobil's website states that the Baytown Olefins plant began operations in 1979 and is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world.This is the second time within a few months that a fire has broken out at an ExxonMobil plant. That previous incident occurred back in March.