WATCH LIVE: Fire burning at ExxonMobil plant in Baytown | Shelter-in-place issued

BAYTOWN, Texas -- A fire is burning at the ExxonMobil Olefins Plant off Highway 146 at Spur 330 in Baytown.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents who live west of the plant and south of 330. The shelter-in-place has been issued out of an abundance of caution.



According to a tweet from the City of Baytown, the fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material. Another name for it is propylene, which is an extremely flammable gas.

The material is easily ignited by heat, sparks or flames and will form explosive mixtures with air.

Any cylinders exposed to the fire may vent and release flammable gas through pressure relief devices.

ExxonMobil released the following statement about the fire:

A fire has occurred at the Baytown Olefins Plant. Our fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting. Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community. As a precaution, our Industrial Hygiene staff is conducting air quality monitoring at the site and fence line. We are cooperating with regulatory agencies. We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community.

When it comes to the health impacts of the gas, vapors may cause dizziness or asphyxiation without warning.

Contact with gas or liquefied gas can also cause burns, severe injury and/or frostbite.

WHAT TO DO DURING A SHELTER-IN-PLACE
EMBED More News Videos

What to do during a shelter in place



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department is monitoring the situation and is ready to respond if needed.

ExxonMobil's website states that the Baytown Olefins plant began operations in 1979 and is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world.

This is the second time within a few months that a fire has broken out at an ExxonMobil plant. That previous incident occurred back in March.

READ MORE: Officials investigating cause of fire at ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownfireexxonmobil
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn drowns at NJ water park
Legendary Broadway director, producer Hal Prince dies
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
Rich parents reportedly give up custody of kids for financial aid
Body of missing swimmer found on Queens beach
Lawmakers announce new legislation in wake of NYPD water attacks
Man accused of sexually assaulting teenagers at NJ pool
Show More
YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident
1 killed, 1 hurt when car crashes into backhoe in Brooklyn
NICU "Cuddlers" comfort premature babies with their human touch
AccuWeather Alert: Threat of heavy afternoon storms
3 children hit by car on Sunrise Highway on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News