Livery cab driver forced into back seat, robbed by 4 suspects in Brooklyn

Police are searching for four men who robbed a livery cab driver in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, the driver had just dropped off a passenger on Lefferts Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. Friday when the suspects approached.

They forced the driver into the rear passenger area of his car.

Police say one suspect displayed a firearm and took the victim's wallet and cell phone, with a combined value of about $1200.

The four then fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

The NYPD described the suspects as four black men in their 20s:

Individual #1: Last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Individual #2: Last seen wearing all dark clothing with an injury to his right hand wrapped in a white bandage.

Individual #3: Last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt.

Individual #4: Last seen a black backpack and gray sweat jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

